Massachusetts city recognizes polyamorous ‘civil partnerships’

show/hide

A Message from Al Kresta

Dear friends and partners,

We’ve postponed our Spring membership drive because now is the best time to teach the faith, encourage the anxious, exhort the weary and preach good news without interruption. Our financial need, however, remains as urgent as ever. Please hit the Donate button and contribute as generously as the Lord has enabled you.  Also, ask for the intercession of our patroness, Blessed Mary, ever virgin who, in birthing God’s Son became the first to transmit the Word of God to the world.  Pray that we imitate her in offering Christ Jesus, the Eternal Word of God to the world.

Peace In Him,

Al

Thank You To Our Donors
Paul and Patricia - Howell, MI
Viviana - Lehigh Acres, FL
George and Mary - Spartanburg, SC
Elizabeth - Shepherd, MI
Become a Sustaining Member
Ronald and Gloria - Redford, MI
Barbara - Taylor, MI
Mark and Vicki - Maple City, MI
David - Washington Township, MI
Willard and Janet - Caro, MI
Joseph - Milan, MI
Ibtisam - Troy, MI
Keep Ave Maria Radio Strong
Joyce - Sterling Heights, MI
Jeffrey and Katie - Saline, MI
Paul - Canton, MI
Paul and Mary Louise - Swarthmore, PA
Jennifer - Dundee, MI
Carmen - Peachtree City, GA
Jayson - Rochester Hills, MI
Jack and Anna - South Lyon, MI
Tiffany - Novi, MI
Become a Member today
Maher and Iklas - West Bloomfield, MI
James and Susan - Ann Arbor, MI
Rinaldo and Carmen - Farmington Hills, MI
Ingrid - Farmington Hills, MI
Kenneth and Rosemary - Beaverton, MI
Carl and Laura - Grand Blanc, MI
Paul and Susan - Rochester Hills, MI
Steven - Omaha, NE
Thank You
Douglas and Marcia - Ann Arbor, MI
Samuel and Sheryl - Saint Johns, FL
Geordie - Saint Petersburg, FL
Robert - Livonia, MI
Steven and Jacinta - Hawley, MN
Frank and Maria - White Lake, MI
Joan - Placentia, CA
Celia - The Colony, TX
Deborah - Belle River, ON Canada
Janet - Washington, MI
Mary - Ann Arbor, MI
Terry - Crowley, TX
Click the Donate Button
Curt and Ann Marie - Plymouth, MI
Thomas and Kathy - Ypsilanti, MI
Bernard and Lisa - Ann Arbor, MI
Amy - Alva, FL
Become a Sustaining Member
Keith - San Antonio, TX
Teresa - Clarkston, MI
Thomas and Deborah - Ann Arbor, MI
Become a Sustaining Member
Brian - Milan, MI
Robert and Julie - Ann Arbor, MI
Richard and Deana - Fremont, CA
Brian and Ann - Waterford, MI
Jeremy and Teresa - Farmington Hills, MI
Lisa - Lantana, FL
Donald and Maria - Manassas, VA
Ra-Mon - Ann Arbor, MI
Become a Sustaining Member
Karen - Canton, MI
John and Jaqueline - Harrisville, MI
Lana - Lewis Center, OH
Teresa - Rochester Hills, MI
Richard and Catherine - Midland, MI
Sonia - Damascus, MD
Brenda - San Lorenzo, CA
Richard and Sandra - Ann Arbor, MI
Rebecca - Richland, WA
Thank you
Kim - Oxford, MI
Catherine - Slinger, WI
Kenneth and Juliet - Ypsilanti, MI
Ritchie and Catherine - Dearborn, MI
Ariel - Lehigh Acres, FL
Cindy - Bossier City, LA
Thomas - Westford, MA
Terence and Melinda - Rochester, MI
Jennifer - Troy, MI
Roberta - Milford, MI
James and Bridget - Ypsilanti, MI
Daniel and Tracy - Canton, MI
Thank You
Ronald - Highland, MI
Anne - Arlington, VA
Ann Marie - Warren, MI
Edward - Laurel, MD
Kathleen - Clarkston, MI
Theodore - Brighton, MI
Anthony and Carole - South Rockwood, MI
Thomas and Karen - Ypsilanti, MI
Thank You
Annmarie - Royal Oak, MI
Robert and Helen - Berkley, MI
Matthew and Tabitha - Milan, MI
Kenneth and Mary - Fenton, MI
Become a Member today
Margo - Bay City, MI
Thomas - Boca Raton, FL
Catherine - Dearborn, MI
Mark and Donna - Southfield, MI
Judy - Walker, MI
Roseann - White Lake, MI
Christine - Troy, MI
Thank You
Stephen - Ann Arbor, MI
Regina - Cheverly, MD
DONATE Today!
Amy - Livonia, MI
James - Peachtree City, GA
Virginia - Metamora, MI
Thank You
Barbara - Fort Mitchell, KY
Bernadette - Jersey City, NJ
Diana - Stanwood, WA
Michael and Kathleen - Clarkston, MI
Russel and Diane - Brighton, MI
John and Denise - Macomb, MI
Steven and Susan - Grosse Pointe Farms, MI
Craig and Terry - Ann Arbor, MI
Richard and Deborah - Wyandotte, MI
Edmund - Dothan, AL
Judy - Shelby Township, MI
Thank You … Ave Maria Radio
Virginia - Fort Myers, FL
Thank you
Caroline - Northville, MI
Joel - Saline, MI
Mary - Grand Blanc, MI
Donald and Cathleen - Powderly, TX
Joel - Livonia, MI
Renee - Livonia, MI
Martin - Kensington, MD
Craig and Tanya - Lansing, MI
Keep Ave Maria Radio Strong
Barbara - Chelsea, MI
Diana - Macomb, MI
Douglas and Regina - White Lake, MI
Carol - Midland, MI
Ronald and Cynthia - Dearborn, MI
Stephen and Mary - Plymouth, MI
Huy-Linh and Rolaine - Canton, MI
John and Jan - Folsom, CA
Margaret - Flat Rock, MI
Click the Donate Button
Randall and Cheryl - South Lyon, MI
Daniel and Barbara - Novi, MI
Colleen - Dearborn, MI
Robert and Marilyn - Ann Arbor, MI
Thomas and Kathleen - Denton, TX
Thomas - Skaneateles, NY
Become a Sustaining Member
Mary Dianne - Clarkston, MI
Carol - Howell, MI
Michael - Fort Wayne, IN
Charles and Anna - Allen Park, MI
Donald and Carol - Columbia City, IN
Thank You … Ave Maria Radio
Robert and Emily - Commerce Township, MI
Dennis - Naples, FL
John and Rebecca - Conway, AR
William and Sevine - Corona, CA
Steve and Catherine - Warren, MI
Adam and Elizabeth - Ypsilanti, MI
James - Bonita Springs, FL
Paul and Maureen - Northville, MI
Logan - Milan, MI
Thank You
Donald - Naples, FL
Phyllis - Lafayette, LA
Kastytis and Rita - Livonia, MI
Thomas - Modesto, CA
Thank you
Barbara - Livonia, MI
Joseph and Patricia - Saline, MI
Click the Donate Button
Donald - Hillsborough, NJ
Patricia - El Paso, TX
Keep Ave Maria Radio Strong
Margaret - Beaverton, MI
Erich and Jacqueline - Midland, MI
Margaret - Atlanta, GA
Richard - Canton, MI
Kevin and Andrea - Ypsilanti, MI
Thank You … Ave Maria Radio
Timothy / Klark's Auto Maintenance - Naples, FL
Scott - Warner Robins, GA
Eileen - Midlothian, VA
Philip - Lewiston, ID
Gregory - Lake Orion, MI
Sam and Ellynn - Troy, ID
Carl and Leann - Ypsilanti, MI
Become a Member today
James and Beth-Ann - Canton, MI
Keep Ave Maria Radio Strong
Become a Sustaining Member
Become a Member today
Angela - Naples, FL
Carmen - North Potomac, MD
Halina - Burleson, TX
Jason and Angela - Perryville, MO
Paul and Susan - Milford, MI
Jay and Aracely - Canton, MI
Charles and Audrey - Alexandria, VA
Thomas and Theresa - Boise, ID
Joanne - Canton, MI
Michael and Katherine - Dearborn Heights, MI
Dave and Janet - Dexter, MI
David - Spokane, WA
DONATE Today!
Susan - Saginaw, MI
Joanna - Waterbury Center, VT
John and Diane - Barre, VT
Joseph and Kathleeen - West Bloomfield, MI
Stephen - Ferndale, MI
Neil and Nanette - Ann Arbor, MI
Kevin and Patricia - Ortonville, MI
Thank you
Paul - Flushing, MI
Lisa - Capitola, CA
Keep Ave Maria Radio Strong
Nancy - Walled Lake, MI
Margarita - Rochester Hills, MI
Michael and Helen - Auburn Hills, MI
Timothy - Monroe, MI
DONATE Today!
Scott - Saginaw, MI
Ralph and Michelle - Cincinnati, OH
Mark - Garden City, MI
Virginia - Ypsilanti, MI
Andrew and Terese - Royal Oak, MI
Daniel and Cecilia - Canton, MI
Walter and Cheryl - Sterling Heights, MI
Jennifer - Novi, MI
Thank You … Ave Maria Radio
Alvaro and Laura - Saginaw, MI
Janice - Waterford, MI
Lawrence and Sharon - Whitmore Lake, MI
Erica - Sunbury, OH
Kimberly - Broomfield, CO
Jonathan and Peggy - Whitmore Lake, MI
Jeff and Pamela - Livonia, MI
Julia - Ely, MN
Michael - Dexter, MI
Jackford and Elisa - Belleville, MI
DONATE Today!
Peter and Marsha - Ypsilanti, MI
Karen - Pinconning, MI
Michael and Joanne - Clarkston, MI
Alejandrina - San Antonio, TX
Alfred and Jeanette - Clinton Township, MI
Michael and Audrey - Leonard, MI
Alexander - Watertown, SD
Barbara - Conway, AR
Patrick and Teresa - Bay City, MI
Starling and Susan - South Lyon, MI
Thank You
Marc - Youngsville, LA
Thank you
Rita - Warren, MI
Charlene - White River Junction, VT
Chuong - Houston, TX
Patricia - San Dimas, CA
Robert and Cynthia - Saline, MI
Jolene - Plymouth, MI
Richard and Tanya - Rochester Hills, MI
Catherine - Canton, MI
Robert - Fenton, MI
Thank You
Barbara - Morton, IL
William and Melanie - Grand Blanc, MI
Ronald - Bennington, NE
Become a Sustaining Member
Barbara - Troy, MI
Thomas and Margaret - Plymouth, MI
Kelley - Denison, TX
Michael - Taylor, MI
Brian and Barbara - Cincinnati, OH
DONATE Today!
David and Anne - Saginaw, MI
Phyllis - Waterford, MI
Elizabeth - Ann Arbor, MI
Richard and Kathleen - Novi, MI
Donna - Rockwall, TX
Gene and Sue - Ann Arbor, MI
Edward - Garden City, MI
Barbara - Dexter, MI
Christine - Burt, MI
Steven and Dina - Dexter, MI
Diane - Canton, MI
Barbara - Rockbridge Baths, VA
Thomas and Jodi - Westerville, OH
Keep Ave Maria Radio Strong
Donna - Essexville, MI
Douglas - Horton, MI
Mark - Swartz Creek, MI
Keep Ave Maria Radio Strong
Maria Rebecca - Abilene, TX
Patrice - Plymouth, MI
Karen - White Lake, MI
Donald and Rose - Whitmore Lake, MI
Marc and Marylynn - Clarkston, MI
Dave - West Branch, WI
Matthew - Saint Charles, MI
Richard - Plymouth, MI
Mark and Rachel - Ypsilanti, MI
Click the Donate Button
Brent and Terri - Highland, MI
Sandra - Northville, MI
Eric - Bloomfield Hills, MI
Kathi - Plano, TX
Haiyan - Ann Arbor, MI
Przemyslaw - Golden, CO
Jill - Livonia, MI
Keep Ave Maria Radio Strong
Joseph - Ypsilanti, MI
Peg - New Berlin, WI
David - Ann Arbor, MI
Joe and Erica - Canton, MI
Sharon - Adrian, MI
Dan and Brandy - Texarkana, TX
William and Kathleen - Auburn Hills, MI
Paul and Joanne - Chatham, ON Canada
Thank you
Paul and Jody - Plainview, MN
Walter and Mary Anne - Dearborn, MI
Brian and Laura - Indianapolis, IN
Teresa - Madison Heights, MI
Kathleen - Canton, MI
Maureen - Ypsilanti, MI
Andrew and Terese - Royal Oak, MI
Brendan and Hannah - Saline, MI
Gregory and Elizabeth - Northville, MI
Become a Sustaining Member
John - Whitsett, NC
Jonathan and Artha - Clarkston, MI
Patrick and Eileen - Ypsilanti, MI
Michael - Whitmore Lake, MI
Stuart and Annette - Ypsilanti, MI
Catherine - Plano, TX
Thank you
Erin - Merrimack, NH
Patrick - Essexville, MI
Kevin and MaryBeth - Plymouth, MI
Theresa - Brooklyn, MI
Thomas and Mary Anne - Saint Ignace, MI
Christopher and Kristen - Dearborn, MI
Chris and Elaine - Livonia, MI
Become a Sustaining Member
Maureen - The Villages, FL
Rachael - Ann Arbor, MI
Margaret - Commerce Township, MI
Maria - Wyandotte, MI
Michael & Juanita - Ojai, CA
Marouki and Awatif - West Bloomfield, MI
Thomas and Mary - Berkley, MI
Michael - Livonia, MI
Become a Sustaining Member
Patricia - Sunrise, FL
Minoo and Jeanette - Farmington Hills, MI
Ralph and Elizabeth - Coal Valley, IL
Genevieve - Lapeer, MI
Matthew - Ann Arbor, MI
Billy - New Rochelle, NY
Paul and Lucy - Ypsilanti, MI
Thank You
Kevin - Clarkston, MI
Karen - Plymouth, MI
Become a Member today
Thomas and Sarah - Ann Arbor, MI
Click the Donate Button
Jeff - Saginaw, MI
Paul - Livonia, MI
Katherine - Ypsilanti, MI
Edward - Dearborn Heights, MI
Click the Donate Button
Cecilia - Grand Prairie, TX
Shirley - Fenton, MI
Peggy - South Lyon, MI
Carol - Ypsilanti, MI
Trevor and Brittany - Dexter, MI
James and Sandra - Redford, MI
Michael and Laura - Plymouth, MI
Betty - Concord, MI
Thank You
Jeffrey - Reno, NV
Samuel and Lisa - Waterford, MI
Become a Sustaining Member
Jason and Mary - Northville, MI
Stanley and Donna - Wyandotte, MI
Maureen - Grand Ledge, MI
Zephyr - Nampa, ID
Marilyn - Baton Rouge, LA
Alan and Rosetta - Chesaning, MI
Melanie - Humboldt, SK
Michael - Ocean Springs, MS
William - Shelby Township, MI
David - Plymouth, MI
James and Dorothy - Ypsilanti, MI
Esther - Manlius, NY
DONATE Today!
Andrew - Grapevine, TX
Prudence - Troy, MI
Terese - Corpus Christi, TX
Daniel - Ann Arbor, MI
Maryanne - Acworth, GA
Ronald - Imlay City, MI
Benjamin and Erin - Sterling Heights, MI
Elizabeth - Lincoln, NE
Become a Sustaining Member
Craig and Tanya - Lansing, MI
Duane and Judith - Grand Blanc, MI
Vincent and Ellen - Brighton, MI
John and Patricia - Livonia, MI
Tom and Patricia - Plymouth, MI
Charles and Anna - Allen Park, MI
Susan - Clio, MI
Paul and Karen - White Lake, MI
Chris and Esther - Schertz, TX
Russell and Catherine - West Branch, MI
Michael - Maumee, OH
Thank you
John - Sainte Genevieve, MO
Gregory - Ann Arbor, MI
Elizabeth - Willis, MI
Joseph - Billings, MT
Carol - Woburn, MA
Susan - Milford, MI
Lael - Scottsdale, AZ
Frank and Flavia - El Paso, TX
Keep Ave Maria Radio Strong
Jane - Novi, MI
Donna - Commerce Township, MI
Lee and Deborah - Garden City, MI
Jerry and Rachel - Deer Park, TX
Mary Lee - Ann Arbor, MI
Phil and Patricia - Northville, MI
James - Windsor, ON Canada
John and Sara - Silver Spring, MD
James and Mary - Royal Oak, MI
Chris and Lynda - Trenton, MI
Steven - Plymouth, MI
Become a Member today
Michael - Pittsford, NY
Thank You … Ave Maria Radio
Don - Walton, KY
Susan - Pinckney, MI
Constance - San Francisco, CA
John and Laura - Oxford, MI
Gary and Carol - Sunset, LA
Mary - Woodstock, GA
Annette - Novi, MI
Harry and Rita - Milford, MI
DONATE Today!
Mark and Mary - Farmington Hills, MI
Mark and Jane - Kawkawlin, MI
Joseph and Mary - Grand Ledge, MI
Keep Ave Maria Radio Strong
John and Lisa - Ypsilanti, MI
William and Mary - Ann Arbor, MI
Kenneth - Redford, MI
Cheryl - Lapeer, MI
Thank You … Ave Maria Radio
Kathleen - Glasgow, KY
Randy and Laura - Livonia, MI
Emilia - Canton, MI
Lindall - Falmouth, MI
Mary - Fall City, WA
Thank you
Elizabeth - Whitmore Lake, MI
Bryan - Jacksonville, FL
Theresa - Bradenton, FL
Madeline - Fenton, MI
Roberta - Farmington, NM
Jeremy and Bonnie - Berkley, MI
Shirley - Garden City, MI
Peter and Mary - Livonia, MI
Anthony and Marie - Sand Coulee, MT
Click the Donate Button
Charles and Delia - South Lyon, MI
David - Alexandria, VA
Emily - Clarkston, MI
Daniel - Troy, MI
Daniel - Flint, MI
Keep Ave Maria Radio Strong
Albert and Sally - Ann Arbor, MI
Become a Sustaining Member
John - Indialantic, FL
Richard and Joan - Livonia, MI
Mark and Nancy - Northville, MI
Thank you
Catherine - Milford, MI
Thank you
Thomas and Sylvina - Spokane, WA
DONATE Today!
Jacqueline - Belleville, MI
Robert and Cynthia - Saline, MI
Margaret - Lathrup Village, MI
Thank You … Ave Maria Radio
Roger and Kathleen - Chelsea, MI
Stephen - Pleasant Ridge, MI
Sophie - Westland, MI
David - Paulding, OH
Thomas and Leslie - Pontiac, MI
Dalia - Fort Myers, FL
William and Emily - Westland, MI
Deborah - Burke, VA
Jane - Brooklyn, MI
Keep Ave Maria Radio Strong
Lena - Livonia, MI
Paul - Taylor, MI
Become a Sustaining Member
Thomas and Nancy - Brighton, MI
Matthew and Vikki - Rosemead, CA
Julia - Farmington Hills, MI
Steven - Ann Arbor, MI
Thomas and Maria - Canton, MI
Helen - Dexter, MI
Pauline - Pahrump, NV
Thank you
Thank You … Ave Maria Radio
Richard and Margaret - Livonia, MI
Steven - Hampton, VA
Keep Ave Maria Radio Strong
Joseph and Karen - Sacramento, CA
James and Mary - Marina Del Rey, CA
John and Marcia - Dearborn, MI
Thank You … Ave Maria Radio
Thank You … Ave Maria Radio
John and Judith - Dearborn Heights, MI
Jane - Niles, MI
Thank You
Lawrence and Stacey - Clarkston, MI
Judith - Milford, MI
Lisa - Plymouth, MI
Kathleen - Ann Arbor, MI
Brian and Kelly - Canton, MI
Jared and Sarah - Rathdrum, ID
DONATE Today!
Shawn - Monroe, MI
Maria - Imlay City, MI
Bernice - Berlin, MI
Mike and Rebecca - Ann Arbor, MI
Stephen and Sandra - Clinton Township, MI
Lennie - New Hudson, MI
Perry and Mary - Commerce Twp, MI
Click the Donate Button
John - Waterford, MI
Mark and Marilyn - Grosse Ile, MI
Thomas and Patricia - Brighton, MI
Jaime - APO, AE
Become a Sustaining Member
Lyle and Cynthia - Livonia, MI
Robert and Laura - Underwood, IA
Thank You … Ave Maria Radio
Marlene - Dearborn, MI
Joseph - Fredericksburg, TX
Thank you
John and Sharon - Troy, MI
Traci - Dearborn, MI
John and Mary Lou - Gregory, MI
Gerald and Maria - Pasco, WA
Ann - West Bloomfield, MI
Kimberly - Westland, MI
Colleen - San Antonio, TX
Ismael - Marietta, GA
Keep Ave Maria Radio Strong
Rita - Farmington Hills, MI
Mary - Rochester Hills, MI
Jeffrey - Brighton, MI
Stashia - Howell, MI
Constance - Gainesville, GA
Inyoung - Yorba Linda, CA
Jane - Rochester Hills, MI
Ceilia - Fenton, MI
Linda - Dearborn, MI
Thank You
Become a Member today
Martin - Canton, MI
David - Ypsilanti, MI
Linda - Grand Blanc, MI
Dave and Mary - Saint Louis, MO
Erik - Silverdale, WA
Thomas - Dearborn, MI
Melody - Tulsa, OK
Thank you
Thank You … Ave Maria Radio
Thomas - Ypsilanti, MI
Leonard and Rosemary - Saline, MI
Jeff and Vickie - Big Piney, WY
Mukasa and Cleo - Canton, MI
Katreena - Livonia, MI
Charles - Farmington Hills, MI
Beth Ann - Canton, MI
Patricia - Ann Arbor, MI
David and Rosie - Rio Rico, AZ
Janet - Dracut, MA
Kenneth and Laura - Canton, MI
Michael and Rosemary - Ann Arbor, MI
Thank You … Ave Maria Radio
Mary Ellen - Ypsilanti, MI
David and Emiliana - Bismarck, ND
Ruthie - Marshallville, OH
David and Carol - South Lyon, MI
Therese - Westland, MI
Click the Donate Button
Vincent and Theresa - Canton, MI
Margaret - Troy, MI
John Scott and Cheryl - Fox Island, WA
Jeanine - Plymouth, MI
Michael and Donna - Ann Arbor, MI
Michael and Cindi - Fort Worth, TX
James - Lapeer, MI
Victor - Pine Grove, PA
Thank You
Bernice - Morrow, OH
Ron and Lisa - Dexter, MI
Thank you
Jonathan and Cristin - Northville, MI
Robert and Susan - White Lake, MI
Andrew and Gwen - Plymouth, MI
D. and Rosalind - Ann Arbor, MI
Eric and Christina - Washington Township, MI
Thomas and Pamela - Plymouth, MI
Vincent and Kathleen - Hebron, KY
Patricia - Fort Worth, TX
George - Livonia, MI
Amy - Milford, MI
Nicole - Allen Park, MI
Carol - Ypsilanti, MI
Rosario - Sterling Heights, MI
Aaron and Michele - Ypsilanti, MI
Thank You
Mary - Livonia, MI
Click the Donate Button
Mary - Tecumseh, MI
Michael and Pamela - Canton, MI
Joseph and Tina - South Lyon, MI
Jacqueline - Howell, MI
Timothy - Ann Arbor, MI
David and Jane - Fraser, MI
Justin and Christina - Pinckney, MI
Robert and Christine - Ypsilanti, MI
Karen - Utica, MI
Thank you
Christine - Oakland, MI
Gregory - Berkley, MI
Click the Donate Button
Daniel - Duxbury, MA
Colin - Clarkston, MI
Mary - Sterling Heights, MI
Click the Donate Button
Jay and Mary - Richmond, TX
Constance - Fort Myers, FL
Leota - Yakima, WA
Rossy - Bronx, NY
Frank and Sandra - Dearborn, MI
Teresa - Rowlett, TX
Jose and Jessica - Grapevine, TX
Jeanne - Canton, MI
James and Frances - Plymouth, MI
Robert - Orland Park, IL
Robert and Merrell - Palestine, TX
Michael and Emma - Oxford, MI
Mazin - West Bloomfield, MI
Mitzi - Mechanicsville, MD
Brenda - Odessa, TX
Kyle - Ypsilanti, MI
Joseph - Saginaw, MI
Roberto - Katy, TX
Thank you
Angelique - Inkster, MI
Kevin - Charlotte, NC
Judith - Swartz Creek, MI
Keep Ave Maria Radio Strong
Janet - Plymouth, MI
Gerard and Christine - Commerce Twp, MI
Dawn - Plymouth, MI
Click the Donate Button
James and Bridget - Ypsilanti, MI
Angela - Canton, MI
Become a Sustaining Member
Thomas and Dianne - Canton, MI
Larry and Branwen - Saline, MI
Become a Member today
Jennifer - Whitmore Lake, MI
Lynn - Hazel Park, MI
Andrew - Monroe, MI
Thank you
Timothy and Mary - Midland, MI
William - Irvine, CA
Ramon and Martha - Parma, MI
Jose - North Fort Myers, FL
Robert and Linda - Fenton, MI
Amy - Edmond, OK
Dalia - Canton, MI
Ann - Cape Coral, FL
David and Margie - Milan, MI
Christy - Charlotte, NC
Cameron and Teresa - Fallbrook, CA
Georgianna - Clarkston, MI
Erin - Whitmore Lake, MI
James and Mary Beth - Bonita Springs, FL
Keep Ave Maria Radio Strong
Steven and Julie - Royal Oak, MI
Suzanne - Waterford, CT
Gerard and Anne - Naples, FL
Sharon - La Porte City, IA
Scott and Gayle - Cedar, MI
Become a Sustaining Member
Virginia - Eagle River, AK
Marjorie - Bay City, MI
Click the Donate Button
Lisa - Lexington, KY
Guy and Trish - Clarkston, MI
Lonnie - Sioux Falls, SD
Become a Sustaining Member
Joseph and Becky - Plymouth, MI
Daniel and Carol - Ann Arbor, MI
Joyce - Orange, TX
Lillian - Cooper City, FL
Christopher - Summerfield, FL
Pamela - Dryden, MI
Matthew and Rebekah - Plymouth, MI
Sam / Strategic Partners - Canton, MI
Therese - Ann Arbor, MI
John and Carol - Novi, MI
Become a Member today
Richard - Ave Maria, FL
Robert and Marie - Riverview, MI
Become a Member today
Jeremy and Beth - South Lyon, MI
Thank You
DONATE Today!
Roy - Belleville, MI
DONATE Today!
Nancy - Ridgecrest, CA
Michael and Beth - Ann Arbor, MI
Diane - Grand Blanc, MI
Thank You … Ave Maria Radio
Michael - Fairfax, VA
P.J. and Jenny - Fowlerville, MI
Peter - Hollywood, FL
Linda - Bay City, MI
Daren and T. - Pinckney, MI
Cheryl - St Thomas, ON Canada
Brian - Milan, MI
Juan - Oxnard, CA
Richard - Russell, KS
James and Eva - Clarkston, MI
Donald and Kristen - Twin Lakes, WI
John - Whitsett, NC
Jeanette - Milford, MI
Heidi - Westland, MI
Become a Member today
Angela - Wixom, MI
Keep Ave Maria Radio Strong
Dina - West Bloomfield, MI
Mary - Farmington Hills, MI
Thank you
Linda - Columbus, OH
Renee - Dearborn Heights, MI
Josie - Fenton, MO
Click the Donate Button
Kyle - Cleveland, OH
Adam and Maria - Waterford, NY
Mladen - Windsor, ON Canada
Adam - Ann Arbor, MI
Thank You … Ave Maria Radio
Robert and Frances - Milford, MI
Michael and Cheryl - Howell, MI
Christopher - Hilliard, OH
Colleen - Plymouth, MI
John and Karen - Metamora, MI
Michael - Plymouth, MI
Ricardo - Carmel, IN
Click the Donate Button
Vera - Rush, NY
John and Nancy - Ypsilanti, MI
DONATE Today!
Cathy - Ludington, MI
DONATE Today!
Rita - Acworth, GA
James and Doris - Saginaw, MI
Shirley - Livonia, MI
Dave - Wixom, MI
Mara - Plymouth, MI
Karen - Grand Rapids, MI
Juan and Mabel - Miami, FL
Thank You … Ave Maria Radio
Become a Member today
Paul - Shepherdstown, WV
Mary - Mill Valley, CA
Linda - Cincinnati, OH
Become a Member today
Rene - Milton, FL
Jerry - Roscommon, MI
Sally - Grand Ledge, MI
DONATE Today!
Jeffrey and Janice - Dearborn, MI
Catherine - Brighton, MI
Luigi - Johnston, RI
Lucille - Winter Park, FL
John and Kathy - Royal Oak, MI
Maureen - Waterford, MI
Thank You … Ave Maria Radio
Samuel and Susanne - Livonia, MI
James and Bridget - Saline, MI
MaryEllen - Plymouth, MI
Fred and Beverly - Waterford, MI
David - Ypsilanti, MI
Marc - Saginaw, MI
Mildred - Spring Mills, PA
Norine - Corunna, MI
Greg and Claudia - Farmington Hills, MI
Thank You … Ave Maria Radio
Become a Sustaining Member
Mary - Caro, MI
Brett and Andrea - Lorton, VA
Become a Member today
Joseph and Susannah - Simpsonville, SC
Donald and Lynette - Missouri City, TX
Lananh - Galveston, TX
Cynthia - Warren, MI
Mark - Farmington Hills, MI
Judith - Troy, MI
Claudia - Orangevale, CA
Gail - Westland, MI
Lori - Northville, MI
Anthony and Tanya - Meridian, ID
Mary - Ann Arbor, MI
Click the Donate Button
Adam and Monica - Northville, MI
Susan - Port Huron, MI
Larry and Christine - Brighton, MI
Frank and Julie - West Bloomfield, MI
Thomas and Susan - Chelsea, MI
Michael and Mary - Emmitsburg, MD
Become a Member today
Susan - Oxford, MI
Gregory and Sandra - Canton, MI
Ronald - Sterling Heights, MI
Patricia - Thornton, CO
Thank You
Susanne - Ave Maria, FL
Dennis and Susan - South Lyon, MI
Joseph - Saginaw, MI
Elizabeth - Livonia, MI
Lou and Mary - Ann Arbor, MI
Ned and Eve - Midland, MI
Thank You … Ave Maria Radio
Catherine - Ann Arbor, MI
Sandra - Ypsilanti, MI
Richard - Oxford, MI
Catherine - Whitmore Lake, MI
Brian and Elizabeth - Saginaw, MI
Keep Ave Maria Radio Strong
Keep Ave Maria Radio Strong
Juanita - Fenton, MI
Thank You … Ave Maria Radio
Become a Member today
Ada - Livonia, MI
Richard and Debra - Ann Arbor, MI
Linda - Brighton, MI
Soo - Ann Arbor, MI
Barbara - Conway, AR
Become a Member today
Barbara - Troy, MI
Mike - Novi, MI
Cory and Ellen - Clarkston, MI
Craig - Warren, MI
Joseph - Petersburg, MI
Rose - Carmel, NY
Janet - Brooklyn, MI
Nora - Flint, MI
DONATE Today!
Mary - Greenwood, IN
Michaela - Billings, MT
Joseph and Jennifer - Ann Arbor, MI
Donelle - Mandeville, LA
Sharon - Plymouth, MI
Edmond and Frieda - Canton, MI
DONATE Today!
Gregory - West Bloomfield, MI
Robert - Sterling Heights, MI
Albert and Sally - Ann Arbor, MI
Brian and Ann - Plymouth, MI
Become a Member today
Mary Kay - Lake Orion, MI
Andrew and Erin - Dearborn, MI
Michael and Theresa - Tecumseh, MI
Keep Ave Maria Radio Strong
Alexander and Sandra - Livonia, MI
DONATE Today!
Nancy - Kendallville, IN
Gerard and Ani Lu - Ann Arbor, MI
Sonia - Breaux Bridge, LA
Joanna - Midland, MI
Todd / Activelink Arts - Saline, MI
Lawrence - Ann Arbor, MI
Long - Oklahoma City, OK
Jaime - APO, AE
DONATE Today!
Patricia - Rochester Hills, MI
Kevin and Jacqueline - Pinckney, MI
Anita - Dearborn Hts, MI
Charles and Lynne - Hemlock, MI
Mary Beth - Canton, MI
Linda - Wolverine Lake, MI
Sharon - Waterford, MI
James - Novi, MI
Laurie - Midland, MI
Become a Sustaining Member
Gwendolin - Hartland, MI
Stanley and Pamela - Northville, MI
Jean - Berkley, MI
Michael - Canton, MI
Brian - Canton, MI
Ann Marie - Grand Ledge, MI
DONATE Today!
Juanita - Brownstown Twp, MI
Keep Ave Maria Radio Strong
Keith and Mary - Canton, MI
Peter and Constance - Dexter, MI
Beverly - Farmington Hills, MI
Tim and Sheri - Grass Lake, MI
Thank You
Frederic - Grand Rapids, MI
Gayle - Royal Oak, MI
Become a Member today
Frederick and Michelle - Marlette, MI
Albert and Kristin - Lake Orion, MI
Susan - Edgewood, KY
David and Patricia - Ann Arbor, MI
Thank You
Julie - Howell, MI
Thank you
Michael and Rae Lynn - Fort Worth, TX
Mary Ellen - Goodrich, MI
Catherine - Denver, CO
Tony and Christine - Plymouth, MI
Alice - Crowley, TX
Click the Donate Button
Jane - Grand Blanc, MI
Tracey - Shiner, TX
Michele - Northville, MI
Patrick and Melisa - Ypsilanti, MI
Samuel and Nancy - Bay City, MI
Dianne - Saginaw, MI
Claudette - Lafayette, LA
Thank You … Ave Maria Radio
Andrew and Kathleen - Dearborn, MI
Paul and Sarah - Rochester Hills, MI
Become a Member today
Roy and Mary Jo - Saline, MI
Mark and Kathryn - Troy, MI
Judith - Midland, MI
Diane - Livonia, MI
Carl and Deborah - Ragley, LA
Elizabeth - Riverside, CA
Mary Ann - Mount Pleasant, SC
Click the Donate Button
Become a Member today
Jon and Jessica - Dubuque, IA
Thank you
Frederick - Redford, MI
James and Cynthia - Saginaw, MI
Thank You … Ave Maria Radio
John and Laura - Auburn Hills, MI
DONATE Today!
Thank You
John and Teresa - Dearborn Heights, MI
Michelle - Windsor, ON Canada
E. Jeranne - Westland, MI
Steve and Cheryl - Brighton, MI
Ellen - Dearborn, MI
Click the Donate Button
Sharon - Northville, MI
Barbara - Grosse Pointe, MI
Christine - Grand Rapids, MI
Roger - Houston, TX
DONATE Today!
Charles - Saline, MI
Susan - Kent, WA
Mark and Joni - Belleville, MI
Richard - Plymouth, MI
Nicole - Folsom, LA
Charles and Theresa - Fenton, MO
Click the Donate Button
Gabriel and Valerie - Royal Oak, MI
Matthew and Beverly - Ann Arbor, MI
Debra - Livonia, MI
Matthew and Cheryl - Macomb, MI
James and Kris - Vero Beach, FL
Lori - Fenton, MI
James and Julianne - Wixom, MI
Michael - FPO, AP
Become a Sustaining Member
Ronald - Covington, LA
Cathy - Columbus, OH
Thomas and Joyce - Plymouth, MI
Nicholas - Belleville, MI
John and Karen - Warren, MI
Judith - Fort Gratiot, MI
Michael and Lara - Fort Gratiot, MI
Ellen - Cleburne, TX
Edward and Susan - Saginaw, MI
Linda - Herndon, VA
Become a Sustaining Member
Russell - York Springs, PA
Judith - Vassar, MI
Click the Donate Button
Click the Donate Button
Steve and Carolina - Canton, MI
Gregg - Brighton, MI
Patrick and Mary - Clarkston, MI
Stephen - Evansville, IN
Karina - Portland, OR
Joseph and Mary - Livonia, MI
Margaret - Saginaw, MI
David and Cheryl - Canton, MI
Become a Member today
Thank You
Thank you
Thank You … Ave Maria Radio
Rosemary - South Lyon, MI
Keep Ave Maria Radio Strong
Michelle - Warrington, PA
Kathleen - Mammoth Lakes, CA
DONATE Today!
Renee - Lake Orion, MI
William - Warren, MI
Raymond and Rachel - Belleville, MI
Donald and Barbara - Ann Arbor, MI
Lawrence and Carolyn - Northville, MI
Teresa - Rockville, MD
Ed and Lynn - Saline, MI
Thank you
John and Maureen - Naples, FL
Simon and Kathryn - Dearborn Heights, MI
Frank - Freeland, MI
Peter and Anne - Whitmore Lake, MI
Become a Sustaining Member
Mary - Dearborn, MI
Karen - Rochester, MI
Christopher - Essexville, MI
Susan - Ypsilanti, MI
Joanne - Shelby Township, MI
Become a Member today
Carmen - Houston, TX
Joseph and Jacquelyn - Woburn, MA
Stephen and Elisa - South Lyon, MI
Sue - Clio, MI
Joshua - Royal Oak, MI
Cecilia - Lafayette, IN
Victoria - Livonia, MI
Mary - Newark, OH
Thank You
DONATE Today!
Kelly - Manchester, MI
Joan - Addison, MI
Thank You
Thank You
Frank and Beverly - Taylor, MI
Claudia - Ann Arbor, MI

Massachusetts city recognizes polyamorous ‘civil partnerships’
BY: Christine Rouselle

The city of Somerville, Massachusetts, has broadened its definition of domestic partnership to give polyamorous relationships the same rights as a married couple. 

Someone who is polyamorous is in a relationship with more than one domestic partner. 

City councilor J.T. Scott, quoted in the New York Times, said that he believes this to be the first ordinance of its kind in the United States. Scott was in favor of recognizing polyamorous relationships. 

“People have been living in families that include more than two adults forever,” said Scott, adding that “Here in Somerville, families sometimes look like one man and one woman, but sometimes it looks like two people everyone on the block thinks are sisters because they’ve lived together forever, or sometimes it’s an aunt and an uncle, or an aunt and two uncles, raising two kids.”

Scott was quoted as saying that the new ordinance would legally recognize someone as having more than one domestic partner, regardless of the nature of that relationship.  

“It has a legal bearing,” said Scott, “so when one of them is sick, they can both go to the hospital.”

The city councilor said he knew of at least two dozen people in Somerville who were engaged in polyamorous relationships, though he did not specify how many households they comprised. The city of Somerville has a population of about 80,000, and, until June, did not have any sort of domestic partnership ordinance. The original draft of the ordinance specified that a domestic partnership was between two persons, which was changed to allow for polyamorous relationships. 

Read more at Catholic News Agency

Posted by Christine Rouselle on July 2nd, 2020
Comments Off on Massachusetts city recognizes polyamorous ‘civil partnerships’
Find more in Marriage & Family

Recent Posts

Comments are closed.